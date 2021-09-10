Critical Review: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) versus Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 0 2 6 0 2.75

Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Smith & Nephew’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.40 $294.17 million N/A N/A Smith & Nephew $4.56 billion 3.60 $448.00 million $1.29 28.97

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

