CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

LAW stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

