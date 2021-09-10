CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Raised by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 208.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 217.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

