Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $420,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 120,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 109,392 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,582,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $103.61 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

