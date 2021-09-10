Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $504,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,888,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.