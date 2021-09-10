Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 550 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $478.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.90 and its 200 day moving average is $446.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

