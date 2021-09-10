Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $230,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

BIP opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

