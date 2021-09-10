Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares in the company, valued at $466,884,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,341,312. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

