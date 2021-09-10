Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 4 0 2.43 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.52 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -18.34 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.97 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.35% -2.64% -0.40% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Cushman & Wakefield on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

