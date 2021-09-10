Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $176.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $141.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $659.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $623.53 million, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.