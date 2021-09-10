Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $25.47. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 6,632 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

