Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

