Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

