Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $568,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion and a PE ratio of 135.63. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

