Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 142.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 22.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 283.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $26.83 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

