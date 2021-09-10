Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Several research firms have commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.