Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.02 and last traded at $65.92. Approximately 5,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,792,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

