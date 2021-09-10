Darren Jamison Acquires 7,500 Shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CGRN stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.57. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

