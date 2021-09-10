Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

