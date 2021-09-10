Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

