Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

PLAY traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

