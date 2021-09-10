David P. Bonita Sells 7,197 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.75 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

