David P. Bonita Sells 7,197 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.75 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.35.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
