Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.