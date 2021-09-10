Deborah Clifford Sells 5,481 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,008,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

