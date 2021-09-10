Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.92 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00018159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.03 million and $34.92 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00162049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042950 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.