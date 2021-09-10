DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $29,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.