Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,118,686. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,615. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

