Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 290,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,183,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.