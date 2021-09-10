Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 290,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,183,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

