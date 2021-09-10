Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 367,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

