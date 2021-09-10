DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $6,570,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 363.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 343,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

