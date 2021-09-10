Desjardins Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

