Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.