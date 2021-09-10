Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $82.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.13.

JCI opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

