Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.92 ($75.20).

FRA DPW opened at €58.07 ($68.32) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.87.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

