Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.