Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

DVN stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

