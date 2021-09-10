Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

TSE DXT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,466. The stock has a market cap of C$502.18 million and a PE ratio of 17.99. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.