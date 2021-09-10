DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Shares Up 0.2%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.