Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $10.12 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.12 million and $18,683.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,627,614 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

