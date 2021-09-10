DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $39,309.03 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $131,558.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $39,309.03 or 0.86917194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

