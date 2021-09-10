Digital Insurance Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $880.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $739,708.19 and $880.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.51 or 0.00572815 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

