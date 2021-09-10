Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Raised to GBX 367 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357 ($4.66).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 302.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Insiders acquired a total of 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,034 over the last 90 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.