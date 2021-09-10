DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLHC opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. DLH has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

