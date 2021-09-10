DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.15. 2,335,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

