Dollarama’s (DOL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL opened at C$55.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.37. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The firm has a market cap of C$17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.