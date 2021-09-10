Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $991.33 million to $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $967.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.69. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,590. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

