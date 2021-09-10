Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz Sells 248 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $23,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

