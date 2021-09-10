Douglas Wells Brown Sells 12,000 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $87,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20.

DAIO stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 19.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.