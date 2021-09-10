Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.79

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $101.84, with a volume of 26745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Get Doximity alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.