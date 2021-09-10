Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.79

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $101.84, with a volume of 26745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.29.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.