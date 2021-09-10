DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

